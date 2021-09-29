Northup Veteran and Ironman

U.S. Navy Veteran Breanna Northup, a valued member of the VA workforce in Spokane, recently finished her third Ironman Triathlon. She knew it wouldn’t be easy, but this time, what she didn’t count on was having her body shut down on her during the race. She drew strength to finish from many places deep within her heart and mind: friends, family, her children, and her hero - the “Iron Nun.”

“She’s a ‘massive lighthouse’ for so many, and for so many reasons,” claims Breanna (who goes by Brea), “and yet, she told me I was a light.” Brea first learned of Sister Madonna Buder through a Nike shoe ad on television. When Brea learned she was a resident in Spokane, she immediately sought her out and their genuine friendship blossomed for all to see and appreciate - during the filming of a special television series in 2019 titled, “The Religion of Sports – the Iron Nun” a documentary that can be found on YouTube. Their bond began to grow during the taping and production of the nearly 1-hour docu-drama episode highlighting their lives and even some challenges Brea has had to overcome. But, through affirmation of her faith and determination, Brea learned something more from her mentor and friend in Sister Madonna.

“One reason why I keep pushing myself,” Sister Madonna says, “is that triathletes have become my family. Sometimes I say God, why I am I still here? You must have a reason or purpose, so I’m leaving it to you.” As it turns out, one of those purposes was to further inspire Brea to keep pushing forward. Brea meanwhile, says, “it’s beyond an honor, just to share the course with her will be the ultimate experience.”

“God… help me do my best, and You do the rest,” says Sister Madonna, who uses the simple prayer to keep her going during the grueling hours competing in marathons and triathlons.

“She is my Hero,” explains Northup, who said, “I love the way your mind works,” while asking Sister Madonna for strength competing in a race together in a touching scene in the documentary. It turns out “meeting Sister Madonna and running began a new chapter in life for me.” Brea wanted to strengthen herself as never before. “It took me over a year and half to recover from the anguish of divorce, and the reality I have two little boys counting on me to win every day in life,” she said. “I want them to understand what perseverance is. And, as athletes, we have to learn to embrace the suck.” From getting the boys up early each day, committing to her own training regimen, completing a Bachelor’s degree in Management and running her own business, Brea knew long before meeting the Iron Nun, that running was about pushing herself, and not just for a race. She started the “Stroller Warriors®” running club while stationed at Camp Pendleton California. Even after getting transferred to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station in Puget Sound, Brea’s passion started another Stroller Warriors® chapter in Oak Harbor, WA (walking/running with a child in their stroller) and quickly grew to more than 300 members and still active today! Since then, Brea has remarried to an active duty sailor and taken on two step-daughters (in addition to her own sons), and maintains a full-time job at the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane serving her fellow Veterans.

Following the 2019 documentary, other events and races, and of course the pandemic, Brea chose the Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for her most recent (July 2021) challenge. The race includes an exhaustive 2.4-mile swim in the open waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene; a 112-mile bike ride (in scorching hot temperatures at 100-degrees); and the final “leg” of the race, a full marathon! But nineteen miles into the 26-mile run, Brea’s body began to shut down on her. She had to stop at an aid tent, but all of Brea’s attempts to reach family or friends by cellphone, fell flat. “I was in a lot of pain but couldn’t reach anybody to let them know I wasn’t going to be able to make it. But if I had received sympathy or ‘permission’ to stop, I knew I would have quit.” The emotions began racing through her head. “I thought of my sister and the everyday grief she was carrying after losing her daughter, my niece Tristyn just last year. I could hear her voice in that very moment and knew pushing through a silly race is such a small way to honor my sister’s strength. She inspires me to never give up.” Brea also drew upon her quality time spent with Sister Madonna, during their races together, or simply enjoying an evening dinner on the back porch.

Brea admits she doesn’t have a professional trainer and underestimated the excruciating pain of not planning for proper nutrition for fueling herself for an Ironman race. Despite drinking a bottle of water every 30-minutes throughout the previous 15-hours of competing, Brea’s body needed salt and more electrolytes, if there was going to be any chance at finishing within the 17-hour Ironman Triathlon deadline. After temperatures climbed above 100-degrees earlier in the day, it was still in the ‘80s with several miles to go. “My hands were losing feeling and cramping. I had a headache and was dizzy. I didn’t want to drink or eat anything more, it was scary.” Even more than the physical and emotional toll was the overwhelming thought of having a Did Not Finish – “DNF” disqualifier label placed after her name on the race log.

Then, as if an answer to prayer, while thinking of all those pulling for her, Brea’s determination enabled her to stand back up and slowly begin walking, step by step toward the finish line. Behind on time, she was surprised by her support group, including her children and a fellow Veteran who showed up in the dark, looking for her, trying to give her one final “push” of love and strength. “My friend Ashley, a Veteran herself, proceeded to encourage me by walking with me the remaining five miles in her Birkenstocks. She even pushed me at the end, by running alongside me outside the race line towards the infamous red carpet/finish line. And, it worked. After 15-hours of endurance, a race against the clock, and two more hours of debilitating pain and dehydration, Breanna Northup finished the 2021 Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with less than 10-minutes to spare!

Through discipline, a personal commitment to the mission, and sharing a passion for her family and dearest friends, Breanna Northup says she is “insanely proud of how military service shaped my life and I am so incredibly proud to be a Veteran… serving other Veterans.” The former Navy Honor Guard Veteran has stood for and honored others who could no longer do so for themselves. In this case, her children, friends, and inspiration of an Iron Nun, are all standing in awe of Brea. “I work hard to pass on what I have learned to others, while continuing to push myself.”

Congratulations to Breanna Northup: Wife, Mother, Veteran, Ironman Triathlon Finisher… and a professional member of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center!