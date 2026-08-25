Spokane VA Pharmacy Residency Program

Spokane VA Postgraduate Year-1 (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency Program

The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center (MGVAMC) is excited to offer an ASHP-accredited postgraduate year-1 (PGY-1) pharmacy residency program in beautiful Spokane, Washington. Residents will participate in structured learning experiences focused on the core functions of our pharmacy service to achieve challenging goals and objectives. Residents will have unique opportunities to provide direct patient care in a variety of settings and obtain a teaching certificate in coordination with the WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

As a federal VA facility, we are a qualifying employer for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which may help eligible residents receive forgiveness of remaining federal Direct Loan balances after meeting program requirements.

Program Highlights

Integrated well-being focus, including dedicated project weeks that provide protected time for major residency projects and professional development.

focus, including dedicated project weeks that provide protected time for major residency projects and professional development. Staffing requirement limited to every other Saturday, supporting work–life balance while maintaining strong pharmacy practice skills.

Robust clinical training with direct patient care in primary care, inpatient, and specialty settings.

Teaching certificate in collaboration with Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Supportive preceptors committed to mentorship, continuous feedback, and resident success.

VA Mission

“To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

Pharmacy Mission

We strive to provide ACES: A=Accurate, C=Cost Effective, E=Efficient, S=Safe.

Delivery of quality pharmaceutical care services to every veteran served by us.

Core Values: “I CARE”

Integrity: Act with high moral principles. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Act with high moral principles. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage. Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities. Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries. Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it. Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Resident Benefits

Competitive annual stipend

13 paid annual leave days

13 paid sick leave days

11 paid federal holidays

Health care benefits

Free on-site parking

Personal office space

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