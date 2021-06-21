St. Cloud VA Health Care System

St. Cloud Veterans Administration Hospital Historic District

National Register of Historic Places

Six months after the U.S. entered World War I in April 1917, Congress authorized a new array of benefits specifically for World War I Veterans, which included women, Native Americans, National Guard, and militia Veterans. These new comprehensive benefits exceeded those previously provided to Veterans of America's earlier wars and included disability compensation, life insurance for service personnel and Veterans, medical and dental care, hospitals and clinics, vocational training and rehabilitation for the disabled, prosthetics, and burial benefits.

Eligible Veterans of all American wars prior to 1917 continued to receive benefits from the Pension Bureau (Interior Department), National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers, and War Department.

By the war’s end in November 1918, three new federal agencies administered a majority of benefits to World War I Veterans exclusively: the Bureau of War Risk Insurance (Treasury Department), Public Health Service (Treasury Department), and Federal Board of Vocational Education. In March 1919, the largest federal hospital construction program in history (at that time) was authorized by Congress in order to provide medical facilities for World War I Veterans. World War I Veterans received medical care and rehabilitation at National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers (origins of VA health care), military hospitals, Marine hospitals, and hundreds of civilian hospitals until construction of new World War I Veterans hospitals was completed.

The Federal Board of Hospitalization and the American College of Surgeons determined that the new federal World War I Veterans hospitals should be classified as one of three types: general medical and surgical, tuberculosis, or neuropsychiatric. The first World War I Veterans hospital opened at Palo Alto, California, at the Army’s former Camp Fremont, on April 1, 1919. On August 9, 1921, the first consolidation of federal Veterans benefits took place when the Bureau of War Risk Insurance, Public Health Service Veterans’ hospitals, and the Rehabilitation Division of the Federal Board of Vocational Education were merged to form the Veterans Bureau.

Public Act 194 of the 67th Congress, also referred to as the second Langley Bill, was approved by Congress on April 20, 1922 and called for an appropriation of $17 million for the construction of twelve Veterans hospitals. A 500-bed neuropsychiatric hospital for Veterans Bureau District No. 10, which included the states of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana, was authorized as part of that law. Local efforts to secure land near St. Cloud for the proposed hospital were led by boosters Mr. and Mrs. J.P. McDowell. The St. Cloud Commercial Club staged a pledge drive in the summer of 1922 and raised upwards of $60,000 for the acquisition of 310 acres of farmland on the Sauk River. Deeds for the property, comprised of tracts owned by A.C. Cooper, E.P. Schwab, J.B. Murphy, and B. Lammerson, were obtained and forwarded to the U.S. Veterans Bureau.