Women's Health Focus Group

When:

Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

St. Cloud VA Medical Center

Building 96

Cost:

Free

Help us cultivate a more welcoming and inclusive environment for women Veterans. We value your insight and recommendations. 

Enrolled Women Veterans of all ages and eras are encouraged to take part in this focus group.

  • Tuesday, August 8, 2023
    • Noon to 1 p.m.
  • St. Cloud VA Medical Center
    • Building 96, 4801 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303 

Please contact Women Veterans Program Manager Rachel Moehn at 320-252-1670, ext. 6655 with any questions. 

