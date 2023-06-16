Women's Health Focus Group

Help us cultivate a more welcoming and inclusive environment for women Veterans. We value your insight and recommendations.

Enrolled Women Veterans of all ages and eras are encouraged to take part in this focus group.

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Noon to 1 p.m.

St. Cloud VA Medical Center Building 96, 4801 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303



Please contact Women Veterans Program Manager Rachel Moehn at 320-252-1670, ext. 6655 with any questions.