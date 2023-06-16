Women's Health Focus Group
When:
Tue. Aug 8, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 96
Cost:
Free
Help us cultivate a more welcoming and inclusive environment for women Veterans. We value your insight and recommendations.
Enrolled Women Veterans of all ages and eras are encouraged to take part in this focus group.
Please contact Women Veterans Program Manager Rachel Moehn at 320-252-1670, ext. 6655 with any questions.