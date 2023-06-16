PACT Act Education Seminars
PACT Act Education Seminars
When:
Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Bldg. 48 Room 14
Cost:
Free
Topics to be covered:
Definition of Toxic Exposure; Health Care Eligibility Changes; Toxic Exposure Screening and Education; Toxic Exposure Research; Presumption of Service Connection Changes; Learn how to apply for VA Health Care;
- Bring your DD214!
Attendance is limited to 30 people. Call 320-252-1670, ext. 7627 to reserve a spot at one of the following seminars!
Unable to attend, but have questions about the PACT Act?
- Call our Eligibility Office at 320-252-1670, ext. 6340.
- Or Learn More at: https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/