PACT Act Education Seminars

Topics to be covered:

Definition of Toxic Exposure; Health Care Eligibility Changes; Toxic Exposure Screening and Education; Toxic Exposure Research; Presumption of Service Connection Changes; Learn how to apply for VA Health Care;

Bring your DD214!

Attendance is limited to 30 people. Call 320-252-1670, ext. 7627 to reserve a spot at one of the following seminars!

Unable to attend, but have questions about the PACT Act?