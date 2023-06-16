Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Education Seminars

When:

Wed. Aug 2, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Cost:

Free

Topics to be covered:

Definition of Toxic Exposure; Health Care Eligibility Changes; Toxic Exposure Screening and Education; Toxic Exposure Research; Presumption of Service Connection Changes; Learn how to apply for VA Health Care;

  • Bring your DD214!

Attendance is limited to 30 people. Call 320-252-1670, ext. 7627 to reserve a spot at one of the following seminars!

Unable to attend, but have questions about the PACT Act? 

