PACT Act Education Seminars
When:
Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Bldg. 48 Room 14
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN
Cost:
Free
Topics to be covered:
· Definition of Toxic Exposure
· Health Care Eligibility Changes
· Toxic Exposure Screening and Education
· Toxic Exposure Research
· Presumption of Service Connection Changes
· Learn how to apply for VA Health Care.
· Bring your DD214!
Call 320-252-1670 ext. 7627 to reserve a spot! Attendance is limited to 30 people.
Unable to attend, but have questions about the PACT Act?
· Call our Eligibility Office at 320-252-1670 ext. 6340.
· Or Learn More at:
www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/
See more events