Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Education Seminars

When:

Wed. Oct 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

St. Cloud VA Medical Center

Bldg. 48 Room 14

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN

Cost:

Free

Topics to be covered:

· Definition of Toxic Exposure

· Health Care Eligibility Changes

· Toxic Exposure Screening and Education

· Toxic Exposure Research

· Presumption of Service       Connection Changes

· Learn how to apply for VA Health Care.

· Bring your DD214!                      

Call 320-252-1670 ext. 7627 to reserve a spot!  Attendance is limited to 30 people.

 

Unable to attend, but have questions about the PACT Act? 

· Call our Eligibility Office at  320-252-1670 ext. 6340.

· Or Learn More at:

www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/

 

 

 

 

 

 

See more events

Last updated: