Whole Health Skills for Everyday Living Women's Retreat
When:
Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. CT
Where:
Building 96
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN
Cost:
Free
Whole Health Skills for Everyday Living Women’s Retreat
Women Veterans can explore areas of self-care to support you and your wellness goals!
The retreat will be on September 10, from 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., at the St Cloud VA Medical Center, in Building 96. Women Veterans can look forward to the following schedule:
- 8:30 a.m. Check In
- 8:45-9 a.m. Introduction to programming
- 9-9:30 a.m. Relationships
- 9:30-10 a.m. Food and drink
- 10-10:45 a.m. Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demonstration
- 10:45-11 a.m. Break
- 11 a.m.–noon Guided Imagery & Aromatherapy
- Noon-1 p.m. Lunch & Optional Flu Vaccine Clinic
- 1-1:30 p.m. Power of the Mind
- 1:30-1:45 p.m. Gratitude Exercise
- 1:45-2:15 p.m. Moving the Body
- 2:15-2:30 p.m. Break
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tai Chi
25 Registration Slots! For Registration Contact: Whole Health Department,