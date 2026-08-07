Whole Health Skills for Everyday Living Women’s Retreat

Women Veterans can explore areas of self-care to support you and your wellness goals!

The retreat will be on September 10, from 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., at the St Cloud VA Medical Center, in Building 96. Women Veterans can look forward to the following schedule:

8:30 a.m. Check In

8:45-9 a.m. Introduction to programming

9-9:30 a.m. Relationships

9:30-10 a.m. Food and drink

10-10:45 a.m. Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demonstration

10:45-11 a.m. Break

11 a.m.–noon Guided Imagery & Aromatherapy

Noon-1 p.m. Lunch & Optional Flu Vaccine Clinic

1-1:30 p.m. Power of the Mind

1:30-1:45 p.m. Gratitude Exercise

1:45-2:15 p.m. Moving the Body

2:15-2:30 p.m. Break

2:30-3:30 p.m. Tai Chi

25 Registration Slots! For Registration Contact: Whole Health Department,