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Whole Health Skills for Everyday Living Women's Retreat

When:

Thu. Sep 10, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. CT

Where:

Building 96

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud, MN

Cost:

Free

Whole Health Skills for Everyday Living Women’s Retreat

Women Veterans can explore areas of self-care to support you and your wellness goals!

The retreat will be on September 10, from 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., at the St Cloud VA Medical Center, in Building 96. Women Veterans can look forward to the following schedule: 

  • 8:30 a.m. Check In
  • 8:45-9 a.m. Introduction to programming
  • 9-9:30 a.m. Relationships
  • 9:30-10 a.m. Food and drink
  • 10-10:45 a.m. Healthy Teaching Kitchen Demonstration
  • 10:45-11 a.m. Break
  • 11 a.m.–noon Guided Imagery & Aromatherapy
  • Noon-1 p.m. Lunch & Optional Flu Vaccine Clinic
  • 1-1:30 p.m. Power of the Mind
  • 1:30-1:45 p.m. Gratitude Exercise
  • 1:45-2:15 p.m. Moving the Body
  • 2:15-2:30 p.m. Break
  • 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tai Chi 

25 Registration Slots! For Registration Contact: Whole Health Department,

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