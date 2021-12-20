 Skip to Content

Caregiver Support Program In-home & Respite Care

When
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
Where

4801 Veterans Drive

St. Cloud , MN

Cost
Free

Registration

The Caregiver Support Programs presents classes on Questions You Didn’t Know You Had: An Education Series for Caregivers

This class answers the questions of: What are the differences between Skilled Nursing, Home Health Aide and Homemaker services? What types of respite care are available and when should I use each?

Join us virtually on WebEx! No pre-registration is required. Clicking on the blue register button will get you logged into the event. 

Call 320-252-1670 Ext. 7283 if you have questions. 

