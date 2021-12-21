Caregiver Support Program Palliative Care & Hospice Event
- When
-
Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST
- Where
-
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud , MN
- Cost
- Free
The Caregiver Support Programs presents classes on Questions You Didn’t Know You Had: An Education Series for Caregivers
This class answers the questions of: What are the differences between Palliative Care services and Hospice services? What types of hospice care are available? When should we use care, and how do we access it?
Join us virtually on WebEx! No pre-registration is required. Clicking on the blue register button will get you logged into the event.
Call 320-252-1670 Ext. 7283 if you have questions.