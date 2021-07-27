Caregivers FIRST
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST
What is Caregivers FIRST?
Caregivers FIRST is a training program for friend or family Caregivers of Veterans with physical or cognitive impairments.
Caregivers FIRST is a program designed to help Caregivers:
Learn new skills
Practice positive self-care
Connect with other Caregivers
Navigate VA and other community resources
Classes to be held virtually.
Please contact St. Cloud VA Caregiver Support 320-252-1670 Ext. 7283 to register.