Caregivers FIRST

When
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST

What is Caregivers FIRST?
Caregivers FIRST is a training program for friend or family Caregivers of Veterans with physical or cognitive impairments.

Caregivers FIRST is a program designed to help Caregivers:
Learn new skills
Practice positive self-care
Connect with other Caregivers
Navigate VA and other community resources

Classes to be held virtually.

Please contact St. Cloud VA Caregiver Support 320-252-1670 Ext. 7283 to register.

