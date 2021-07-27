Coffee Talks are informal conversations intended to provide Veterans an opportunity to have their questions about VA health care answered.

To attend, call the Health Hub at 320-252-1670 ext. 7271 to reserve a spot! Limit 6 for in-person attendance, reservations are required. Not able to attend in person? A Call-in phone line is available: Call 1-833-558-0712 or Visit: www.tinyurl.com/svh2ymwr

Meeting ID: 1998080535

Password: 656Coffee%