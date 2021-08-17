The Caregiver Support Program presents Wellness through Qigong

Are you a caregiver of a Veteran? Would you like to learn an ancient practice that promotes physical and mental wellbeing?

Join us for three, 1-hour virtual courses on the ancient art of qigong taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor!

Caregivers of Veterans who receive care from VA are invited to attend this FREE program. Caregiver must be enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program prior to attending. Talk with your local Caregiver Support Coordinator (CSC) to learn more and register to attend.

Pre-Registration Required by October 18!

Register online with the link below OR Call (320) 252-1670 Ext. 7283 for registration or enrollment assistance.