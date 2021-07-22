CONTRACT AWARDED FOR NEW LOCATION FOR MAX J. BEILKE VA CLINIC IN ALEXANDRIA

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2021

St. Cloud , MN — A recent contract award of a 10-year lease will result in a new, larger facility for the Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The VA Clinic, currently located at 515 22nd Avenue East in Alexandria, will move to a new location at 410 30th Avenue East in the summer of 2022.

The new location is an existing building that will be renovated. The new location increases the operating size of the clinic from 9,915 square feet to 14, 833 square feet. The additional space enables service expansions in audiology, optometry, telehealth, and mental health.

The Max J. Beilke VA Clinic provides primary care to over 2,800 Veterans in Central Minnesota, and offers mental health, clinical pharmacy, laboratory, nutrition services, and home-based primary care for eligible Veterans.

The lease contractor is Command and Control Construction LLC, of Hawley, Minnesota.

Public Law No: 111-163 (S.1963 - Caregivers and Veterans Omnibus Health Services Act of 2010) designates the VA outpatient clinic in Alexandria, Minnesota as the "Max J. Beilke Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic" in honor of Beilke’s service. Beilke, an Alexandria native and retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant, was the last American combat soldier to leave Saigon on March 29, 1973 and died in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.