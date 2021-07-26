PRESS RELEASE

July 26, 2021

St. Cloud , MN — Veterans Virtual Town Hall Meeting Planned in Montevideo

A Veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs is scheduled on Aug. 10 at 2 p.m., via MS Teams, for Veterans served by the Montevideo VA Clinic and the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The virtual town hall meeting provides Veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.

MS Teams is an online tool used for group meetings. To join the meeting online visit: https://bit.ly/3i4PruQ

Veterans may also dial in and listen to the town hall via the telephone by calling 1-872-701-0185 and entering 120816743 followed by the # sign when prompted on the day of the meeting.

