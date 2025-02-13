Help for Veterans in suicide crisis

How the COMPACT Act benefit works:

1. Eligible Veterans experiencing an acute suicidal crisis – whether enrolled in VA or not – can go to a VA or non-VA emergency room.

2. Veterans in suicide crisis should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room for expedited care. No enrollment in VA health care is required.

3. Notify the VA within 72-hours of receiving emergent suicidal care to start the claim for payment and care coordination.

Veterans, loved ones, or community providers can make the call to start the claim.

Only one notification is needed.

Online portal: www.emergencycarereporting.communitycare.va.gov

Phone: 1-

Who is eligible:

COMPACT Act (Section 201) expands eligibility for coverage for suicidal care for Veterans who may not otherwise be eligible for or may not already be enrolled with VA health care.

Contact VA Eligibility and Enrollment to see if you qualify:

VA Minneapolis Medical Center Eligibility Office Phone: 612-467-1991

National Eligibility and Enrollment Phone: 1-877-222-8387

Questions or need help:

Contact the COMPACT Act Team at VHACOMPACTACTCARECOORDINATION_MPLS618@VA.gov