St. Cloud VA Medical Center - Campus map

Directions

From the West

Take Interstate 94 East. At Exit 164, take ramp for Minnesota Highway 23 North. Turn left on Minnesota Highway 15 North. Turn left (west) onto County Road 4 (Veterans Drive/8th Street North). Turn right into main entrance to the VA medical center.

From the East (Cambridge area)

Take Minnesota Highway 95 West. Turn left onto Minnesota Highway 23. Turn right onto Minnesota Highway 15 North. Turn left (west) onto County Road 4 (Veteran's Drive/8th Street North). Turn right into main entrance to the VA medical center.

From the North

Take US highway 10 South. Exit right onto Minnesota Highway 15 South. Turn right onto 12th Street North. Turn right into the VA medical center entrance.

From the South

Take Interstate 94 West. At Exit 167B, take ramp to Minnesota Highway 15 North. Turn left (west) onto County Road 4 (Veteran's Drive/8th Street North). Turn right into main entrance to the VA medical center.