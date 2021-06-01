 Skip to Content
St. Cloud VA Medical Center - Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

St. Cloud VA Medical Center campus map (PDF)

Directions

  • From the West
    Take Interstate 94 East. At Exit 164, take ramp for Minnesota Highway 23 North. Turn left on Minnesota Highway 15 North. Turn left (west) onto County Road 4 (Veterans Drive/8th Street North). Turn right into main entrance to the VA medical center.

  • From the East (Cambridge area)
    Take Minnesota Highway 95 West. Turn left onto Minnesota Highway 23. Turn right onto Minnesota Highway 15 North. Turn left (west) onto County Road 4 (Veteran's Drive/8th Street North). Turn right into main entrance to the VA medical center.

  • From the North
    Take US highway 10 South. Exit right onto Minnesota Highway 15 South. Turn right onto 12th Street North. Turn right into the VA medical center entrance.

  • From the South
    Take Interstate 94 West. At Exit 167B, take ramp to Minnesota Highway 15 North. Turn left (west) onto County Road 4 (Veteran's Drive/8th Street North). Turn right into main entrance to the VA medical center.

  • From the Southwest (Willmar area)
    Take US Highway 71 North. Turn right onto Minnesota Highway 23 East. Turn left onto Minnesota Highway 15 North. Turn left (west) onto County Road 4 (Veteran's Drive/8th Street North). Turn right into main entrance to the VA medical center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015
Intersection:
44th Avenue North and 12th Street North
Coordinates:  45°34'21.32"N 94°12'58.40"W

St. Cloud VA Medical Center Campus map
