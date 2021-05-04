Brent A. Thelen

Dr. Thelen previously served in the VA as a Director, Quality Management Systems/ISO Consultant Division (QCD-ICD) from Dec. 2012 to Sept. 2019, and Interim Medical Center Director at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia from Sept. 2018 to January 2019. Dr. Thelen also served as Acting Deputy Network Director, VISN 7 and Acting Medical Center Director, Northern Indiana VA Health Care System, and as Associate Medical Center Director, Detroit VA Medical Center. Dr. Thelen is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving as a Forward Satellite/Digital Communication Technician, and Non-Commissioned Officer, from May 1983 to August 1992. Dr. Thelen holds an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Community College of the Air Force, a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering Technology from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University and a Ph.D. in Engineering/Industrial Management from Columbia University.