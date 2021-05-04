Cheryl L. Thieschafer

Appointed in April, 2012, she is responsible for the financial and administrative operations of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System. Previously, she served as an Analyst and Staff Assistant to the Health Care System Director, and as the Facility Planner. She is a graduate of the 2012 VA Health Care Leadership Program and is a Member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition and Food Service from North Dakota State University and a Master of Health Administration from Baylor University. Her prior experience includes a number of progressively responsible appointments at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System, and 13 years of service in the U.S. Army, where she attained the rank of Major while serving in positions of increasing responsibility.