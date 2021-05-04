Scott C. Bartley

Prior to his appointment, he served as the St. Cloud VA’s Acting Chief of Staff beginning June 16, 2017, and, beginning in October 2016, as Associate Chief of Staff/Education and Chief of Imaging. Dr. Bartley has been instrumental in implementing Family Medicine Residency rotations at the St. Cloud VA through affiliation with the University of Minnesota/CentraCare Residency Program. Dr. Bartley’s previous experience includes several successful appointments within the VA, including Associate Chief of Staff for Credentialing and Privileging at the Atlanta VA Medical Center, Interim Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff at the VA Tennessee Valley Health Care System, Acting Chief Medical Officer for VISN 7, and a detail to the Assistant Deputy Undersecretary for Health Operations and Management, Clinical Operations, in Washington, DC. A nuclear medicine physician by training, Dr. Bartley completed his medical degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine, St. George’s, Grenada. He completed his nuclear medicine residency and PET fellowship at Emory University, Atlanta, GA, and is a board certified nuclear medicine physician. Dr. Bartley is an active professional member of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, the American College of Nuclear Medicine, and the AMA CPT and RUC Committees.