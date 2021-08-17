Veterans can participate the 2021 VA Games for the entire month of September!

This will be the 7th annual games the St. Cloud VA Health Care System has hosted. With another new event being added this year, the games offers 8 total fitness and sporting events promoting our Veteran’s health and wellness.

Events include:

1 Mile run/walk/cycle/wheel

Golf

Disc Golf

Billiards

Rowing

Ski Erg

Hoop Shoot

Horseshoes

With adaptive divisions in each event, every Veteran is welcome and encouraged to compete!

Please click on the Registration Packet to fill it out.