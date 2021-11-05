5 Tips for easier scheduling of a booster dose

1--Understand your eligibility for a booster!

If you got Moderna earlier, boosters cannot be given until 6 months after completion of your second dose. If you got J&J, boosters cannot be given until two months after the initial dose. If you want to switch vaccines, inform the scheduler when you call.

So, if you got your second dose of Moderna in April 2021 or earlier call and schedule. If you got your J&J in September 2021 or earlier call and schedule. If it’s not time for your booster yet wait until it is.

2--If you are an unenrolled Veteran or a spouse or caregiver who has not received a COVID-19 vaccination at the VA.

Please visit and complete the registration at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/ at least an hour before calling to schedule. This allows us to determine your eligibility and build a medical record, both of which are required before we can schedule you.

3--We are not offering walk-ins and appointments are required for booster doses.

Those who have other scheduled primary care and mental health appointments at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in November can get a vaccine at those appointments—there is no need to call and make a separate booster appointment.

4--One number to call for a booster

Schedule a vaccine booster by calling 320-252-1670 and selecting Option 8 weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

5--And a different number to call for an initial vaccine or a third dose

If you have not been vaccinated at all or are immunocompromised and are seeking a third dose (yes, it’s different than a booster dose) then call 320-252-1670, Ext. 6339 to schedule.