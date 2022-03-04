Safe care remains our goal as we continue operations in an ongoing pandemic. Routine operating hours for most services at our locations are from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday - Friday, closed weekends, and federal holidays.

St. Cloud VA HCS Operations Update, March 3, 2022

Safe care remains our goal as we continue operations in an improving COVID-19 pandemic. Routine operating hours for most services at our locations are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mon. - Fri., closed weekends, and federal holidays.

No Walk-in services except Urgent Care/Appointments required for all other services

Walk-ins are reserved for urgent medical or psychological needs only. The Urgent Care Clinic in Bldg. 1 is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Same day mental health services are available in Bldg. 111 at the St. Cloud VAMC from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or through the Urgent Care Clinic.

VA Clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo do not offer urgent care services and cannot accommodate walk-ins of any type.

Appointments are required for all services. Please call (320) 252-1670 Option 2 for appointment options.

If you have had a positive COVID-19 test or are awaiting test results, or if you have been in close contact with someone who has had a positive COVID-19 test or are awaiting test results call us at (320) 252-1670 Option 2, or, if after hours select Option 3 before visiting us.

Prepare for a visit

Starting March 7, 2022, external screening operations are suspended. Veterans attending appointments will be screened for COVID-19 during clinic check-in.

All patients with flu-like symptoms or known or suspected exposure to COVID-19 are to make staff aware of these symptoms upon arrival. These symptoms include new or worsening: cough, shortness of breath, or fever; chills; muscle pain; sore throat; headache; new loss of taste or smell; or diarrhea.

Face coverings (masks) are mandatory for in-person appointments. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

Please use these entrances and exit points at the St. Cloud VAMC

Most Veterans will use the Bldg. 1, Main Entrance, open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Veterans with appointments in Bldg. 116 must enter in Bldg. 116, Rehabilitation Center, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays. Due to construction activities walkways (both interior and exterior) from Bldg. 116 to other medical center buildings are not available for pedestrian use. For appointments in other locations in the medical center please plan to transit to another entry point.

Bldg. 111 — Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays. After 4:30 p.m. and weekends by appointment only.

Bldg. 48/49 — Entrance Pavilion, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week. This is primarily an entrance for staff and Community Living Center (CLC) patients and their visitors. For appointments in other locations in the medical center please use another entry point.

Bldg. T101 — open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on weekdays for scheduled appointments in Bldg. T101.

Bldg. 95 (Canteen) – open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekdays.

Receiving Care

If you are a Veteran seeking medical care, please call (320) 252-1670 Option 2 before visiting to schedule appointments or Option 3 to speak to a nurse, especially if you have COVID-19 related symptoms.

We are pleased to meet your needs through pre-scheduled face to face appointments or we offer virtual visits (telephone and video appointments). Virtual appointments allow you to receive the care you need at home, either by phone or via video on your computer, smartphone, or tablet, for your added convenience and safety

When attending a scheduled appointment, do not plan to spend more time than necessary at the medical center as waiting areas are limited. Please avoid unnecessary movement within the medical center and depart the medical center promptly when done.

COVID-19 Testing

St. Cloud VA offers diagnostic and screening testing in support of clinical needs to enrolled Veterans only.

Diagnostic testing is done to detect the presence of virus in people with signs or symptoms of COVID-19, or close contact with someone who has the virus. St. Cloud VA offers diagnostic testing for COVID-19 to Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care and meet the CDC testing criteria.

Screening testing is done to test asymptomatic individuals without recent known or suspected exposure, usually prior to certain appointments. St. Cloud VA does not offer routine or recurring screening testing, such as may be required by an employer. Enrolled Veterans with a one-time need for a screening test can make an appointment through their PACT in these cases.

Free screening testing resources for routine or recurring needs are readily available throughout Minnesota. Visit: https://mn.gov/cov.../get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp to find a convenient community testing location.

Most Dental patients require COVID-19 testing

Veterans attending dental appointments that generate aerosols (e.g., dental cleaning with high-speed dental handpieces, air/water syringes, air polishing and air abrasion and ultrasonic scalers) must be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to their appointment.

Pharmacy is using the mail-order system to refill all prescriptions.

Only URGENT prescriptions may be picked up at the Outpatient Pharmacy at the Medical Center. If you feel your situation is urgent, please call first, toll-free at 855-560-1724 and press option 8.

Please allow 10-14 days for delivery of refills. How to request a refill:

By phone: Make a toll-free call to 855-560-1724 to place refills.

Online: Request prescription refills online at www.myhealth.va.gov through My HealtheVet. You can view your prescription history and track the delivery status of your package online.

By Mail: Mail in your prescription refill slip to St. Cloud VA, 4801 Veterans Drive, Attn: Pharmacy, St. Cloud, MN 56303.

Eyeglass and hearing aid repair drop off

Veterans in need of eyeglass or hearing aid repairs can either mail in their products or, after passing successfully through screening, drop their products off at the front desk in the Optometry or Audiology clinics, respectively. Walk-in appointments for Optometry and Audiology are still unavailable. Veterans in need of an appointment can call (320) 252-1670 Ext. 5432 (Optometry) or (320) 252-1670 Ext. 4370 (Audiology) to schedule.

Additional Visitors Limited

As a safety precaution, Veterans attending outpatient appointments who require personal assistance are limited to one personal escort or assistant. Please plan appropriately. If additional assistance is required, please ask a staff member for assistance.

Residential Visitor Update

VA Community Living Centers (CLC), Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP), and the Mental Health (MH) Acute Unit have implemented safeguards aimed at limiting COVID-19 exposure risk for patients who reside at a VA facility.

Please contact your Veteran’s care unit staff prior to visiting.