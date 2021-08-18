The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has placed the St. Cloud VAMC’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) Document (i.e., MS4 Part 2 Permit Application and any associated documents) for coverage under the 2020 Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4) General Permit MNR040000 (MS4 General Permit) on a 30-day public notice comment period from August 17, 2021 to September 17, 2021.. The permit application and public notice is available for review on the MPCA Public Notices webpage at http://www.pca.state.mn.us/publicnotices. These materials are also available for inspection by appointment at any MPCA office (https://www.pca.state.mn.us/about-mpca/mpca-offices) between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or at the Facilities Management Office, Bldg. 3, St. Cloud VA Medical Center, 4801 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN 56303, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To make an appointment to view the documents at the St. Cloud VAMC contact David Ruder at 320-255-6364. Comments, petitions, and other requests must be received at the MPCA in writing on or before the public comment period end date and time identified above.