Veterans Virtual Town Hall Meeting Scheduled for November 9

A Veterans town hall meeting focused on improving VA health care services and programs is scheduled on November 9, 2021 at 2 p.m., via Microsoft Teams, for Veterans served by the Max J. Beilke VA Clinic in Alexandria and the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

The planned move of the Max J. Beilke VA Clinic to a new location in the summer of 2022 is among the topics to be addressed during the meeting.

Microsoft Teams is a business communication platform used for conference calls. The virtual town hall meeting provides Veterans the chance to hear from and have concerns addressed by St. Cloud VA officials while observing social distancing guidelines.

Veterans can visit https://rb.gy/rtjn8e to attend the event. Veterans may also call in (audio only) to listen to the meeting at 1-872-701-0185 and use access code 707477519#. If using a smart phone to access the town hall meeting, please download the MS Teams application that is found in the application store on your smartphone. The application can be found by searching for Microsoft Teams. If using a computer, simply click the link provided and select “Watch on the web instead.”