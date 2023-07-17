Summer Vet Fest and PACT Act Event

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) St. Louis VA Regional Office and VA St. Louis

Health Care System are hosting a PACT Act Event on July 26, 2023, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at VBA

offices at 9700 Page Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63132.

Called the Summer Vet Fest, the event coincides with the first anniversary of the PACT Act, which expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors – including many Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and post-9/11 Veterans. Signed into law in August 2022, the PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefits expansion in VA history.

“There are millions of Veterans and survivors across America who are eligible for new health care and benefits, and we will not rest until every one of them gets what they’ve earned,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “That’s what this Summer Vet Fest is all about: educating Veterans, their families, and survivors — and encouraging them to apply today.”

During Summer Vet Fest, St. Louis VBA and VHA teams will provide information, answer questions, process claims, and hear Veteran feedback. Veterans, caregivers, and survivors will also have access to resource tables, including toxic exposure screenings, Veterans benefits, Eligibility information, Whole Health, Women Veteran Programs, Homeless Veteran Programs, and more.

“We want to remind Veterans and Survivors that if they file their PACT Act claims before August 9, 2023, and their application is granted, any benefits they receive may be backdated to August 10, 2022, said Candace Ifabiyi, CEO and Medical Center Director of VA St. Louis Health Care System. “Join us on July 26, get your questions answered, and file your claim.”

Attendees can enjoy free refreshments while they explore the event; there will also be a truck with

food available for purchase from 11 am – 1 pm. Personnel will be on hand at Summer Vet Fest to

answer questions and assist in filing claims. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD214 and

identification.

For more information, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-698-2411 to learn more about PACT Act-related

health care and benefits. Follow www.facebook.com/VASTLouis for the upcoming PACT Act and

Veteran-related events.