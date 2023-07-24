St. Charles VA Clinic Relocating! Ribbon Cutting and Open House

As Veterans’ care continues to evolve, the VA St. Louis Health Care System is pivoting to expand access to care by relocating its’ St. Charles County Clinic. A ribbon cutting and open house will occur at its new location at 2845 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., St. Charles, MO 63303.



The new clinic, conveniently located in Regency Plaza in the former Office Max building, is 17,500 square feet of newly remodeled space, which is over double the size of the previous St. Charles clinic. It will provide high‐quality, veteran‐centric care in the St. Charles County area.



“The new St. Charles VA Clinic location will allow us to provide a better environment and expanded services to more than 7,000 Veterans in the St. Charles County region.” said Candace Ifabiyi, CEO and Medical Center Director of VA St. Louis Health Care System. “We are honored to be a provider of choice for our nation’s heroes.”



With the over doubling in size of clinic space comes expanded services for Audiology, Physical Therapy, and Whole Health. Full time staffing will include four physicians, medical surgical nursing staff, a psychologist, a telehealth technician, a pharmacist, a registered dietitian, and medical support staff.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and open house immediately following. Light

refreshments will be served.