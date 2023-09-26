St. Louis area Veterans showcase their talents during VA’s Got Talent and Art Show!

SAINT LOUIS – Following the hosting of the National Veteran Creative Arts Festival in April, VA St. Louis Health Care System is proud to host this year’s local Veterans Creative Arts Festival at Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center in South St. Louis County.



This special event on September 27 and 29, 2023, showcases the creativity of military Veteran stage performers, artists, and writers.



22 acts are scheduled to include dance, dramatic presentation, singing, and instrumental performances. The art exhibit includes 77 works of area Veterans including photography, drawing, woodworking, painting, mosaic assemblage, needlework, metalwork, mixed media, and military combat experience. 27 submissions are entered in creative writing categories to include poetry, personal essays, short stories, and military experience.



A panel of judges with experience in the performing and visual art communities will select winners based on established national criteria. Local first-place winners in each category will have the opportunity to compete in the 2024 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, which will be in Denver/Aurora, CO, May 12-19, 2024.



Performing artists take the stage for VA’s Got Talent in the gym at Bldg. 54 on the Jefferson Barracks campus on September 27 with doors opening to the public at 5:30 pm. The audience will be given a card to vote for the Best in Show among all the performances.



The Artist and Creative Writer Showcase begins at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, starting with the artists' exhibit and Best in Show voting by attendees. Visual artist and writer interactions start at 12:30 p.m. where Veterans discuss how therapeutic art has assisted them in their healing process. awards will be presented immediately following.

Dates:

September 27, 2023

5:30 pm Doors open for Stage Performances

Best in Show Voting

September 29, 2023

11:00 am Art Exhibit, Best in Show Voting

Creative Writer Showcase

12:30 pm Creative Artists Interactions

Awards Program to follow

Location:

Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center

Building 54 Gym

1 Jefferson Barracks Drive

(use 3100 Koch Road GPS)

St. Louis, MO 63125



VA medical facilities around the nation incorporate art therapy into their rehabilitation programs. This festival showcases how creative art therapy helps veterans' physical and emotional rehabilitation. The program is also an opportunity to demonstrate to the community the depth of artistic talent and skill that our nation’s Veterans possess, and how artistic expression promotes healing and enhances the quality of life for everyone.



For upcoming events, like and follow VA St. Louis Health Care System at https://www.facebook.com/VAStLouis and Instagram @vastlouis