North Grand Blvd Slated for 3-month Closure near John Cochran VA Hospital

PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2026

ST. LOUIS , MO - North Grand Boulevard will close to through-traffic between Delmar Boulevard and Page Boulevard from mid-October 2026 to mid-January 2027.

The City of St. Louis approved the temporary closure at the request of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow crews to relocate city water mains, improve water reliability, and support ongoing hospital infrastructure updates.

"This initial utility work helps prepare the site for our major $1.6 billion modernization project launch next year," said Candace Ifabiyi, Director of the VA St. Louis Health Care System. "Moving these water mains gets the groundwork done early while strengthening the local water system for the surrounding community."

Officials request that visitors follow all posted detour routes and watch for signs regarding changes to road and sidewalk access. Commuters should allow extra travel time, reduce speed, and stay alert for workers and changing traffic patterns.

"We recognize how disruptive closing a major St. Louis street is for our neighbors and visitors," Ifabiyi said. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we complete this critical work, which will benefit Veterans and the surrounding community for years to come."

The John Cochran Veterans Hospital serves thousands of Veterans across the greater St. Louis and southern Illinois region. The multi-year modernization project will deliver the world-class facilities local Veterans deserve, including a new bed tower, a mental health clinic, parking garages, and a central utility plant to replace aging infrastructure.

Find the latest project updates and closure maps on the VA St. Louis Health Care System website or its official Facebook page.