VA St. Louis Health Care System is expanding access to care by creating a new Dermatology & Endocrinology Clinic!

PRESS RELEASE

March 31, 2026

ST. LOUIS , MO - As Veterans’ care continues to evolve, the VA St. Louis Health Care System is working to expand access to care by building a standalone clinic for Dermatology and Endocrinology services. A ceremonial groundbreaking will occur on April 3, 2026, at 1039 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63106.

The new clinic, conveniently located just 1 block north of the John Cochran VA Medical Center, will be approximately 12,500 square feet of newly constructed space. It will provide high-quality, veteran-centric care for patients in Missouri and Illinois within the VA St. Louis catchment area. Construction of the new clinic is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

“Demand for both Dermatology and Endocrinology services is expected to substantially increase over the next 5 to 10 years. The new clinic will allow us to plan for this future demand, as well as provide a better environment to deliver Dermatology and Endocrinology services to more than 70,000 Veterans in

the St. Louis region,” said Candace Ifabiyi, CEO and Medical Center Director of VA St. Louis Health Care System. “We are honored to be a provider of choice for our nation’s heroes.”

Location/Date/Time: 1039 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63106 April 3, 2026

Groundbreaking begins at 10:15 a.m.

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