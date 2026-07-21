VA St. Louis Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

St. Louis, MO - VA St. Louis Health Care System received funding for non-recurring maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s non-recurring maintenance program. [Q1; Q2]

In addition to supporting our health records management system upgrade, third quarter funding for VA St. Louis will:

Prepare for a new Cathology Laboratory at the John J. Cochran campus

Conduct hazardous material abatement at the John J. Cochran campus

Upgrade boiler steam safety valves at the John J. Cochran campus

Create a cohesive wayfinding system for Veterans at the John J. Cochran campus

Upgrade several safety and security features, including interior physical security at John J. Cochran and campus safety at Jefferson Barracks

“This funding allows VA St. Louis Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the St. Louis region,” said Candace Ifabiyi, CEO/Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: