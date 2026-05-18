VA St. Louis Health Care System upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 26, 2026

St. Louis, MO - VA St. Louis Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA St. Louis Health Care System improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Repair Parking Lots and Roadways

Correct Electrical Deficiencies

Correct Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Systems

Renovate Ambassador Suite, Building 1

Abate Environmental Issues, Building 3

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA St. Louis Health Care System to achieve that goal,” said Candace Ifabiyi, MHA, MSBA, FACHE - CEO/Medical Center Director. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: