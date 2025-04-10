John Cochran Major Program

The VA St. Louis Health Care System’s John Cochran VA Medical Center has been serving our Veterans since the 1950s. Over the years, it has undergone many expansions and renovations to keep up with the needs of its patients and to fix the aging infrastructure. Now, it is time for a major update to the 70+-year-old facility, making sure that staff at VA St. Louis can continue offering top-quality care to our Veterans. This important project has been in the works for a long time, focusing on planning and development. One of the biggest changes will be the addition of a new, modern inpatient facility. This effort will not only expand the campus but also provide our Veterans with a modernized place to receive the care they deserve. With these upgrades, the John Cochran campus will continue to improve the overall experience and health outcomes for our brave servicemen and women.