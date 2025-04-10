John Cochran Major Program
THE FUTURE JOHN COCHRAN CAMPUS
The VA St. Louis Health Care System’s John Cochran VA Medical Center has been serving our Veterans since the 1950s. Over the years, it has undergone many expansions and renovations to keep up with the needs of its patients and to fix the aging infrastructure. Now, it is time for a major update to the 70+-year-old facility, making sure that staff at VA St. Louis can continue offering top-quality care to our Veterans. This important project has been in the works for a long time, focusing on planning and development. One of the biggest changes will be the addition of a new, modern inpatient facility. This effort will not only expand the campus but also provide our Veterans with a modernized place to receive the care they deserve. With these upgrades, the John Cochran campus will continue to improve the overall experience and health outcomes for our brave servicemen and women.
What is the John Cochran Major program?
- The major construction program at the John Cochran Division will address a variety of issues including patient safety and privacy, physical security, mission critical mandates, and lack of on-site parking; all working to improve and “right-size” the medical center. Inpatient functions will be relocated into a new seismically designed bed tower.
- New major construction features a Seismically Designed Inpatient Tower, Central Energy Plant, IT/Engineering/Admin Facilities, Treatment Clinic, Elevated Parking, Water Storage, and Demolition of Aged/Deficient Ancillary Buildings.
When is the construction starting?
Smaller onsite construction efforts are currently ongoing, which will prepare the John Cochran campus for future major construction Starting this Spring (2025), efforts will advance with installation of new city water lines on N. Spring Ave., Finney Ave. and Grand Blvd. Some of the larger construction is currently scheduled to start in 2026.
When is the new John Cochran hospital tower estimated to be open?
The overall completion of the project, which includes several phases of construction, is expected in 2035.
Who is the federal entity in control of this project?
The Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District (USACE), will work together to design and build the St Louis John Cochran Major Project for our Veterans. USACE Kansas City District will serve as the VA's design and construction agent for the John Cochran Major Program.
How does the John Cochran Major project affect the streets in the community?
The three main east/west streets between N. Spring Ave. and Grand Blvd. (Enright Ave., Bell Ave., and Windsor Place) will become part of VA’s John Cochran Campus. This will not happen immediately, but when these streets are absorbed, they will be restricted to authorized user access only.
How do I find out more info on the project specifics?
- The VA St Louis Health Care System website will have the latest updates for this project. Questions can be sent to provide the latest updates for our VA John Cochran project.
- You may also reach out via email to STLPAO@va.gov.
What is the anticipated cost of the John Cochran Major project?
The John Cochran Major Program is anticipated to be one of the largest federal investments in St. Louis.
Where do I go for my appointment during construction?
The existing main hospital building will remain fully functional throughout the construction process and will remain after the project is finished. As the project continues, there may be changes in clinic locations and traffic patterns, but for now please continue to attend your appointments in the same location.
Where can I park with all this construction?
Valet parking is always an option for Veterans with appointments at John Cochran. Patient parking is designated with signs and will be updated as construction progresses.
What services will be in the new bed tower?
The new bed tower will house many services across VA St Louis. Some of the larger services will include Surgery, Pharmacy, Dialysis, Spinal Cord Injury, Nutrition and Food Service, and the Emergency Department.
Who will be in the temporary construction buildings?
Temporary buildings will be utilized across the campus to house members of the project management team, as well as for services to relocate during construction. When a service moves to a temporary location, information will be shared with Veterans through appointment letters and through signage.
Are you building any parking garages?
Yes, the finished campus will have multiple parking garages to accommodate the majority of our Veteran patient and staff parking needs. The first garage is projected to open in 2028, offering 600 spaces just north of the existing main hospital entrance on Grand Boulevard.