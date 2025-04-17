Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) Program

Q: How are my VHA benefits affected if I am incarcerated?

VHA generally may not provide the medical benefits package to a Veteran who is incarcerated. 38 C.F.R. § 17.38(c)(5).

Q: How is my VBA affected if I am convicted and incarcerated?

Incarcerated Veterans - Veterans –VA Benefits; Incarcerated Veterans

Justice Involved Veterans - VA Fact Sheet related to VA SC or NSC Pension benefits, once convicted of a felony and imprisoned for more than 60 days, notify the VBA that they are incarcerated, or they may have to pay money back to VBA.

Q: How do I restate my VBA benefits once released from prison after conviction over 60 days?

Submit Form 21-4138 to the VBA with a copy of prison or jail release paperwork. The information can be faxed to the VBA Claims Intake Center at . A veteran can call the VBA at 1- with questions and to check the status of the reinstatement.