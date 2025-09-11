Abina Riley

Dr. Riley is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of the VA's Health Care Leadership Development Program, a highly competitive program designed to grow VHA's future executive leaders. Dr. Riley is currently in the VHA Associate Coach Development Program, a role that reflects her dedication to continuous learning and mentorship. She also serves as a VA mentor for the Virtual Aspiring Supervisors Program (vASP), where she shares her knowledge and experience with the next generation of healthcare leaders.

Dr. Riley (First Sergeant retired) served in the U.S. Army (Active Duty) from 1997 to 2022 as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Specialist and is a Bronze Star recipient for actions and meritorious service in combat. Her leadership experience includes serving as the Equal Opportunity Advisor (EOA) for the Fort Leonard Wood Army Installation; First Sergeant of the 61st CBRN Company, 23d CBRNE Battalion, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea; Master Sergeant/Team Sergeant of a CBRNE Response Team; Master Sergeant/Resource Manager; a Brigade Sexual Assault Response Coordinator; a Brigade Master Resiliency Trainer/Facilitator; and a Brigade CBRNE Operations Program Manager.

Dr. Riley earned her Bachelor of Science in Health Science/Healthcare Management, a Master of Science in Health Administration/Management, and a Doctorate Degree in Health Administration from Trident University International in Cypress, Calif. She demonstrated her commitment to excellence by completing the Project Management Professional Course and earning her certifications as a Certified Project Director (CPD), a Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CSSBB), and a Certified Scrum Product Owner.

