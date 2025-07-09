Brian P. Kush, was appointed as Assistant Director of the VA St. Louis Health Care System in December 2023. He supervises the Veterans Transportation Service, Environmental Management Service (EMS), Emergency Management, Patient Advocate’s Office, Center of Development and Civic Engagement, Fisher House, and Privacy Office. Mr. Kush’s government service began with the US Air Force in August 1992. He served in two deployments supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Mr. Kush retired from the Air Force on August 31, 2014. Kush began his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs at the VA Records Management Center in St. Louis in 2014. In 2015, he became the Training Instructor for EMS He was promoted to Assistant Chief. In January 2020, In March 2020, Mr. Kush was detailed as the Acting Chief of EMS and assisted in leading the organization during the challenging period of COVID 19. In September 2022, Mr. Kush was permanently promoted to the Chief of EMS. Mr. Kush holds a Master of Education and a Bachelor of Arts degrees from American Military University, and two Associate of Applied Science degrees from the Community College of the Air Force. In September 2023, Mr. Kush graduated from VHA’s Health Care Leadership Development Program. Mr. Kush and his wife, Tina, have been married for 26 years and have 3 children and 3 grandchildren. Brian enjoys Cardinals Baseball, listening to music and spending time with his family.