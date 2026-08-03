Fabian Grabski

Mr. Grabski previously served as the Deputy Medical Center Director from September 2019 through September 2021. He assumed his role as Associate Medical Center Director, VA St. Louis Health Care System on June 28, 2015. Prior to this appointment, he served as the facility’s Chief, Facilities and Engineering Service. In that role, he was responsible for operational and capital improvement projects at both divisions. Mr. Grabski managed the planning, direction, and evaluation of the entire Engineering Service and Construction programs. He is a highly sought leader, he uses his skills to advise and evaluate in equipment selection, space utilization, renovation, construction, and energy conservation. Mr. Grabski is a veteran who served as a Major for the Missouri Air National Guard, after a seventeen-year military career, which included a tour as an OEF/OIF Veteran. He received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, and his Master’s in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois.