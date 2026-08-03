Sandra_Sullivan

Mrs. Sullivan was the interim Associate Director, Patient Care Services – Chief Nurse Executive at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia beginning December 15, 2015 until permanently appointed on February 5, 2017.

Mrs. Sullivan received a Master of Science degree in Health Services Leadership and Management along with a Post-Master’s Teaching Certificate in Nursing and Health Professions in May 2008 at University of Maryland School of Nursing, Baltimore, Maryland. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing at University of Maryland School of Nursing, Baltimore, Maryland in May 1999 and completed her Associate of Science degree in Nursing at Hagerstown Community College, Hagerstown, Maryland in May 1991.

She maintains an active license in the State of Maryland as a registered nurse, is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) and ANCC Board certified Nurse Executive – Advance (NEA-BC). She is a Fellow-Level VA Certified Mentor. Mrs. Sullivan is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, American Nurses Association, West Virginia Nurses Association, and the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.

Mrs. Sullivan began her career with the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2012, as the Chief Nurse of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Her nursing leadership career began working in Public Health as a Community Health Nurse Manager. Following the events of September 11th, she then assumed the role as the first Bioterrorism Coordinator/Public Health Emergency Planner at the Washington County Health Department in Hagerstown, Maryland. Other leadership roles include Director of Nursing at the Williamsport Retirement Village in Williamsport, Maryland and the Licensed Nursing Home Administrator at Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mrs. Sullivan’s clinical and nursing background includes Acute Care Med-Surg., Home Health, Addictions, HIV/AIDS Case Management, Public Health, Emergency Preparedness, Adult/Childhood Immunization, Family

Planning, Communicable Disease, and long-term care. She has taught Registered Nurses and Nursing Assistant at the Hagerstown Community College in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Mrs. Sullivan has led her team to obtain the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Pathway to Excellence® Designation. Martinsburg VAMC was the first in the VA to obtain this designation in 2011 and was re-designated in 2012 and 2019. Mrs. Sullivan has a passion in creating a positive practice and shared decision-making environment.