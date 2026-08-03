Mr. Terry Massey was appointed on 1/31/2021 after serving as Associate Director at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg, WV, since August 2017.

Prior to his arrival at the Clarksburg VAMC, Mr. Massey was the Chief Financial Officer at the Beckley VAMC. Mr. Massey, U.S. Army Master Sergeant retired, served in the United States Military for over 25 honorable years. He began his career as a Nuclear Biological Chemical Specialist with the USAR 318th Chemical Company. Prior to retirement, Mr. Massey served and ended his career with the DoD Criminal Investigation Task Force as their Budget Officer. During his military career, Mr. Massey’s awards include the Soldier and Volunteer of the Year in his unit. He is decorated with several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Southwest Asia Service Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and many others. During his military service, he was awarded several civilian awards, including the Alabama Governor’s Outstanding Enlisted Representative Award for dedicated and professional military service to the citizens of Alabama and the United States. Mr. Massey, Staff Sergeant Massey at the time, was the Drug Demand Reduction Coordinator for the 121st ARCOM and attended the National Interagency Counterdrug Institute for training. Mr. Massey has been recognized for his community service by the United States Army, City of Birmingham, Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and many other civilian agencies for his leadership and community service.