PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Pharmacy Residency

NMS: ASHP Code:

Brief Program Description:

The VA St. Louis Healthcare System PGY-2 Pharmacotherapy Pharmacy Residency Program is a one-year post PGY-1 pharmacy residency program offering advanced training to develop skills to deliver optimized, safe use of pharmaceuticals for a wide variety of disease states. Participants in the program will have diverse training opportunities to develop the advanced knowledge, clinical, communication, research, education, and policy development skills in order to be a content expert and able to practice in many different areas of pharmacy and across a health care facility and/or institution. Our graduates will be competent, effective, and caring specialists across a variety of health care settings including acute and emergency care settings, oncology, anticoagulation, and ambulatory care. The balance of both ambulatory and acute care training experiences will allow for trainees to feel well-equipped to enter the workforce with any pharmacy specialty in mind.

Program Overview:

The PGY2 Pharmacotherapy pharmacy residency program further builds on knowledge and skills to:

In collaboration with the health care team, provide comprehensive medication management to patients

Demonstrate ability to manage formulary and medication-use processes

Demonstrate ability to conduct a quality improvement or research project

Demonstrate leadership and practice management skills

Provide effective medication and practice-related education to patients, caregivers, health care professionals, students, and the public

Effectively employ appropriate preceptor roles when engaged in teaching students, pharmacy technicians, or fellow health care professionals

Demonstrate understanding of the management of medical emergencies

VA Core Values:

VA’s five core values underscore the obligations inherent in VA’s mission: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. The core values define “who we are,” our culture, and how we care for Veterans and eligible beneficiaries. Our values are more than just words – they affect outcomes in our daily interactions with Veterans and eligible beneficiaries and with each other. Taking the first letter of each word—Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence—creates a powerful acronym, “I CARE,” that reminds each VA employee of the importance of their role in this Department. These core values come together as five promises we make as individuals and as an organization to those we serve.

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Program Outcomes (ASHP 2017 Standards):

For a complete list of the ASHP PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Residency outcomes, goals, objectives and instructional objectives areas, goals, and objectives click here for details.

Requirements for Completion of Residency:

Successful completion of all residency rotations and longitudinal experiences

Disease state appendix completion

Successful fulfillment of pharmacy newsletter requirements

Research Project/Pharmacy Project/Medication Use Evaluation, including results presentation

Presentations: Seminar Presentation (1) Formal Case Presentations (2) Journal Club Presentation (1) VA Continuing Education Day Presentation (1) Pharmacotherapy Grand Rounds Presentation (1)

Residency Education Academy Certificate (or PGY1 equivalent)

Manuscript preparation

Successful fulfillment of VA staffing requirements

R1.1 Objectives (Patient care) 100% Achieved for Residency (ACHR)

All remainder objectives 90% ACHR

Required Rotations:

Orientation

Internal medicine I with subspecialty

Internal medicine II with subspecialty

Critical care (surgical or medical critical care)

Oncology

Ambulatory care

Precepting

Elective I-II

Longitudinal Experience:

Population health management

Formulary management

Spinal cord injury annual evaluations

Elective On Site Experiences:

Ambulatory care II

Post-acute care (Community Living Center)

Critical care II

Endocrinology

Geriatrics

Infectious diseases/antimicrobial stewardship

Internal medicine III

Management

Mental health

Pain management

Renal

Spinal cord injury

Various offsite elective opportunities are available in at least five (5) surrounding area hospitals based on resident interest. Limited to one (1), 4-week offsite experience.

Teaching Requirements and Opportunities:

Completion of St. Louis College of Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program (if equivalent not completed during PGY1)

Opportunities are available with local colleges of pharmacy depending on the residents interests (SIUE/UHSP)

Pharmacy Practice Experiences:

Medication therapy management

Hospital administration including participation in departmental and committee meetings

Rounding with multidisciplinary health care team

Antimicrobial stewardship

Clinical intervention documentation

Formulary management

Salary and Benefits:

Stipend: $53,225 (as of October 2024)

Leave: See Residency Manual "Leave Policy" Thirteen (13) days of annual leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks) Thirteen (13) days of sick leave accrued (4 hours every two weeks)

Travel Stipend: Amount is determined each year and may have limited travel support

Federal Holiday: Eleven (11) federal holidays

Centralized office work space with access to a personal computer

ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting (required) (pending funding)

Positions: 1

Start Date: July 7th, 2024 (tentative)

Conferences:

Program Director and Contact Information:

Emily Shor, Pharm.D, BCPS

PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Pharmacy Residency Program Director

VA St. Louis Healthcare System, Jefferson Barracks Division

1 Jefferson Barracks Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63125

Phone:

Email: Emily.Shor@va.gov



Program Coordinator and Contact Information:

Teri Fanizza, Pharm.D, BCPS

PGY2 Pharmacotherapy Pharmacy Residency Program Coordinator

VA St. Louis Healthcare System, John Cochran Division

915 N. Grand Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63106

Phone:

Email: Teri.Fanizza@va.gov