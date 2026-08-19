Physicians

About Us:

The VA St. Louis Health Care System is a Joint Commission and CARF accredited, complexity level 1B facility serving approximately 70,000 Veterans and their families across Missouri and Illinois, boasting a 5 out of 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. It is a two campus, full-service, tertiary referral center, with 2 main campus Primary Care Clinics, 5 Community Based Outpatient Clinics, 2 Annex’s, and growing.

The two primary campuses are the John Cochran Division and Jefferson Barracks Division. There are outpatient clinics in St. Clair County in Illinois, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and Franklin County in Missouri. An outpatient clinic is also planned for Madison County in Illinois.

The John Cochran Division, named after the late Missouri congressman, is in midtown St. Louis near its affiliated medical schools - St. Louis University and Washington University. It has all the medical center's operative surgical capabilities, the ambulatory care unit, and a six-story Clinical Addition that includes surgical facilities, intensive care units, outpatient psychiatry clinics, and an expanded laboratory.

The Jefferson Barracks Division is a multi-building complex overlooking the Mississippi River in south St. Louis County. It provides psychiatric treatment, regional spinal cord injury treatment, a nursing home care unit, geriatric health care, rehabilitation services, and a rehabilitation domiciliary program for homeless veterans. The facility provides advanced inpatient and ambulatory care in medicine, surgery, psychiatry, neurology, and rehabilitation, as well as over 65 subspecialty areas, including VA's busiest interventional cardiac program, interventional radiology, and radiation oncology.