St. Paul VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building provides free on-site parking. The entrance to the visitors and handicapped parking areas are accessed from the road in front of the building through the guard station.
The Regional Office is located at the Fort Snelling stop of the Twin Cities Metro Transit Blue Line.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the St. Paul Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.
Schedule an appointment with VERA.
You will receive email confirmation of your appointment. Appointments are available Monday - Friday (excluding holidays).
Walk-ins are also welcome.
The Regional Office is located in a federal building. Federal Protective Service screens all visitors. Please be mindful of what you bring with you and allow for additional time to go through security.
We maintain an outreach program, to ensure we can connect with our stakeholders, Veterans and beneficiaries in the community.
Our outreach specialists can assist you with applying for benefits and refer you to other organizations and resources as needed.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Claim Status Tool
Claims Status Tool
VA recently enhanced the Claim Status Tool to show a breakdown of the eight-step disability claims process, making it easier to understand where your claim currently is.
Prepare for VA's secure sign-in changes
In 2025, you’ll need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule an appointment with a benefits counselor please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
LocationG200
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
LocationG200
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment with a counselor please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
LocationG350
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule an appointment with a benefits counselor please use the link provided below.
Main Phone
LocationG200
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
Get updates from the Veteran Benefits Administration
Other nearby VA locations
VA locations in other areas
Looking for a VA benefits location in another area?