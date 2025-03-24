St. Paul VA Regional Benefit Office

The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building provides free on-site parking. The entrance to the visitors and handicapped parking areas are accessed from the road in front of the building through the guard station.

The Regional Office is located at the Fort Snelling stop of the Twin Cities Metro Transit Blue Line.

We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.

Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including

When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.

Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the St. Paul Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.

Schedule an appointment with VERA.

You will receive email confirmation of your appointment. Appointments are available Monday - Friday (excluding holidays).

Walk-ins are also welcome.