St. Petersburg VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Most services are available on a walk-in basis, but we'd prefer you have an appointment. You can make a virtual or in-person appointment by scheduling with the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA).
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID.
Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional documents and information about you and your dependents, including
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you.
On campus: The Bay Pines VA Voluntary Services team provides free shuttle service on campus to help Veterans get between appointments at the VA Medical Center and the St. Petersburg Regional Office. These shuttles run continually during our normal business hours.
Pinellas County: Veterans who live locally can use the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) to plan a trip to the St. Petersburg Regional Office. Routes and schedules vary, so please visit the PSTA website for more information.
Parking is free and limited accessible parking is available.
The visitor lot is near the east campus entrance located at Bay Pines Boulevard and 95th Street North. View Bay Pines Campus Map (Regional Office is located at top-left of map)
Note: Google Maps may direct visitors to the employee lot on the west side of the building; however, the visitor lot is on the east side of the building.
The main building entrance is adjacent to the visitor lot and located on the east side of the building.
Please allow time to be screened for security; visitors must present identification.
Public Contact services are available in Room 222. Veterans Readiness & Employment (VR&E) services are available in Room 226.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
If you would like to schedule an appointment with a benefits counselor please use the link provided below.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you learn about eligibility for VA home loans and request a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). If you have a service-connected disability, we can help you find out if you’re eligible for housing grants.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting a COE or filling out paperwork
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you learn about VA life insurance options for Veterans and families—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan. We can also help you apply for life insurance or file claims for benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for life insurance benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Veteran Readiness and Employment office
Location2nd floor, Room 226
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 222
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel an appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 232
Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:30 a.m. to noon
- Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 213
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) & Veterans Voice of America (VVOA)
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 217
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 227
Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Location2nd floor, Room 214
Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA)
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
