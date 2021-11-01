First time visitor? Give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 718-816-4499, ext. 7747 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis. Anyone in crisis will be seen within the same day.

Making an appointment:

After your initial contact with the Staten Island Vet Center, we will call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, after the initial call you should have your first appointment within 2-5 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.

Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:

If you know you will miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran.