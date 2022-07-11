Hiring Fair: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 3 to 8 pm
Syracuse VA hiring fair
When:
Thu. Jul 14, 2022, 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
101 Waverly Place
Syracuse , NY
Cost:
Free
Syracuse VA Medical Center will host a job fair and hiring event Thursday, July 14 from 3-8pm at the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) located at 101 Waverly Place, Syracuse, on the Syracuse University campus. Signage will be in place to direct visitors to the event location.
VA hiring managers will be on hand to recruit RN’s, Medical Supply Tech’s, Housekeeping Aids, Pharmacy Techs, Lab Techs and more. As a VA employee you will have the honor of serving our nation’s Veterans for competitive pay while receiving great benefits.
Street parking on the SU campus or free VA garage parking at 800 Irving Avenue is available and within easy walking distance to the event. For more information contact megan.queary@va.gov , or call 315-425-4400 or (cell) 315-345-0385.