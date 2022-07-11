Hiring Fair: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 3 to 8 pm

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page.

Prepare for a visit: Face masks are required in all VA health care facilities but other safety protocols will adjust based on facility COVID-19 health protection levels. To know what to expect, check protection levels on our locations page. Before visiting a patient, review our visitation policy page.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website.

Health Protection Level: MEDIUM (effective 6/20/22)

Visitation Updates:

Facility visitation hours : 12 pm to 6 pm, daily. Screening at entrances and proper masking required.

: 12 pm to 6 pm, daily. Screening at entrances and proper masking required. Outpatient : 1 adult, 18 or older, masked and screened are permitted to accompany a Veteran to an outpatient appointment.

: 1 adult, 18 or older, masked and screened are permitted to accompany a Veteran to an outpatient appointment. Inpatient : 2 adults, 18 or older, masked and screened are permitted to visit inpatient Veterans.

: 2 adults, 18 or older, masked and screened are permitted to visit inpatient Veterans. Community Living Center visits: Call 315-425-4400, extension 54669 to coordinate visitation.

