Hiring Fair: Saturday, July 23, 2022 @ Best Western Plus, 10 am to 4 pm
When:
Sat. Jul 23, 2022, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Best Western Plus
6605 Old Collamer Rd S
East Syracuse , NY
Cost:
Free
HIRING FAIR - SATURDAY, 7/23/22: Achieve Great Things and work at VA!
From 10 am to 4 pm, visit with VA representatives at the Best Western Plus, located at 6605 Old Collamer Road S. East Syracuse.
Free onsite parking. Food trucks will be onsite!
Now Hiring: RNs, Police, Pharmacy, Laboratory Technicians, Medical Technicians, Environmental Services and more!
Email Nursing resumes to megan.queary@va.gov
Email Pharmacy resumes to jennie.lynch@va.gov
Email Environmental Service resumes to frank.bogardus@va.gov
Email Lab & Pathology resumes to jodi.wiesing@va.gov
See our full listing of position openings at www.usajobs.gov