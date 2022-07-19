 Skip to Content

Hiring Fair: Saturday, July 23, 2022 @ Best Western Plus, 10 am to 4 pm

When:

Sat. Jul 23, 2022, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Best Western Plus

6605 Old Collamer Rd S

East Syracuse , NY

Cost:

Free

HIRING FAIR - SATURDAY, 7/23/22:  Achieve Great Things and work at VA!

From 10 am to 4 pm, visit with VA representatives at the Best Western Plus, located at 6605 Old Collamer Road S. East Syracuse.

Free onsite parking. Food trucks will be onsite!

Now Hiring: RNs, Police, Pharmacy, Laboratory Technicians, Medical Technicians, Environmental Services and more!

 

Email Nursing resumes to megan.queary@va.gov

Email Pharmacy resumes to jennie.lynch@va.gov

Email Environmental Service resumes to frank.bogardus@va.gov

Email Lab & Pathology resumes to jodi.wiesing@va.gov

 

See our full listing of position openings at www.usajobs.gov

