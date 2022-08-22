Auburn VA Clinic Open House
#AuburnVA, #ChooseVA, #AuburnVAClinicOpenHouse
When:
Tue. Sep 20, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Auburn-area Veterans are invited to come learn more about VA Healthcare!
Join us Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm for an OPEN HOUSE. Meet VA staff, tour the facility, learn about VA enrollment & eligibility, the new VA PACT Act, and learn more about care, services and programs tailored specifically for Veterans, including VA Telehealth, MyHealtheVet, VA Whole Health, Mental Health care and more.
VA is committed to providing excellent health care to you!