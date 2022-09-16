 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

COVID Vaccine Boosters (Sept 16, 2022)

Covid Booster Shot information

When:

Fri. Sep 16, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Syracuse VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Beginning September 16, Syracuse VA will be offering updated bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans, spouses of Veterans, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients who have completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.  VA continues to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost. Vaccines are available at our Syracuse, Rome and Binghamton Clinics.  

Call 315-425-4488, Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 4 pm to schedule an appointment. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, appointments are required.  

COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters are also available at no charge in the community for Veterans. 

For more information about updated boosters, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html

