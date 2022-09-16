COVID Vaccine Boosters (Sept 16, 2022)
When:
Fri. Sep 16, 2022, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Beginning September 16, Syracuse VA will be offering updated bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans, spouses of Veterans, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients who have completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series. VA continues to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost. Vaccines are available at our Syracuse, Rome and Binghamton Clinics.
Call 315-425-4488, Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 4 pm to schedule an appointment. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, appointments are required.
COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters are also available at no charge in the community for Veterans.
For more information about updated boosters, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html