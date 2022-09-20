Covid-19 Booster Vaccinations for Fall/Winter 2022
Sun. Sep 25, 2022, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Free
Syracuse VA is now offering bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans, spouses of Veterans, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients who have completed a primary COVID-19 vaccine series. Call 315-425-4488, Monday thru Friday, 8 am to 4pm to schedule your appointment.
Our facility continues to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost. Vaccines are available at our Syracuse, Rome and Binghamton Clinics.
Due to the limited supply of vaccine currently appointment are required. COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters are also available at no charge in the community for Veterans.
For more information about updated boosters, visit https://bddy.me/3Sib9Lf