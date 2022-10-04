VA's 27th annual Creative Arts Competition and Exhibition
When:
Wed. Oct 5, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Art Gallery at the SU Veterans Resource Center
101 Waverly Ave
Syracuse , NY
Cost:
Free
2022 Annual Veteran Creative Arts Competition and Exhibition
Wednesday October 5, 2022
Art Gallery at the SU Veterans Resource Center 101 Waverly Ave., Syracuse
NOON- 2 PM (Awards Ceremony at 12:15 PM)
Veterans, their families and the public are invited to attend the Syracuse VA Medical Center’s Awards Ceremony for the 27th Annual Veteran Creative Arts Competition and Exhibition. This year’s event will be held in the Art Gallery at the Syracuse University Veterans Resource Center.
Veteran artists from throughout Central New York have entered more than 100 of their works in categories including music, dance, drama, creative writing, fine arts, applied arts, kit projects, leather goods, wood projects and crafts. As part of the event, there will be musical performances which will begin at 11am, with the awards presentation beginning at 12:15 pm.
Multiple photo, video and interview opportunities will be available.